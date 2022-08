DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is advising some residents that they may lose water pressure due to multiple water main breaks.

Contractors hit water mains on Bob Nichols Drive, Ransom Street and Rock Street, and repairs are underway, according to the city. Workers are also repairing a small break on S. Texas Street.

