LSU AgCenter develops low glycemic rice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Researchers at the LSU AgCenter Rice Research Station in Crowley have developed a new type of rice to improve blood sugar levels.

AgCenter area nutrition agent Mandy Armentor said Frontiére is a low glycemic rice variety developed by LSU AgCenter scientists that went to market under the Parish Rice label late in 2021.

Armentor said in addition to being non-GMO, Frontiére also has 5 grams of protein. Other rice varieties have only 1 to 2 grams of protein per one-half cup serving when cooked. She said consuming low glycemic diets has been shown to reduce risks of cancer, heart disease and other medical conditions in studies.

Other benefits of consuming low glycemic rice are it’s Louisiana grown with complete traceability; it has small amounts of sodium, fat and cholesterol; it’s a good source of energy-providing complex carbohydrates; it’s easy to prepare; and it’s gluten-free like any other rice variety, she said. Research has shown that consumption of lower-glycemic foods can help prevent unnecessary snacking and excessive calorie consumption, thereby making this low glycemic rice a useful tool in obesity prevention.

There are three groups of glycemic ratings for food: low with a glycemic index of 55 or less, medium with a glycemic index of 56 to 69 and high with a glycemic index of 70 to 100. Frontiére has an average rating of 41, which is 14 points lower than other varieties of rice and is classified in a low-glycemic group. It has the lowest glycemic index ever reported in commercially viable rice, she said.

