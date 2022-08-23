Lake Charles Little Theatre to kick off season with “Twelve Angry Men”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dozen community leaders and performers, including KPLC’s own John Bridges, are currently rehearsing for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s performance of “Twelve Angry Men.”

The famous play about battling jurors will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The one-night-only stage reading will be at the Cash & Carry on 801 Enterprise Blvd. and will kickoff the theatre’s 2022-23 season.

Tickets are $12 and include a post-show reception. A cash bar will also be available.

