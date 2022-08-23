50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Little Theatre to kick off season with “Twelve Angry Men”

KPLC's John Bridges and local actor Clay Hebert are opposing jurors.
KPLC's John Bridges and local actor Clay Hebert are opposing jurors.(Lake Charles Little Theatre)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dozen community leaders and performers, including KPLC’s own John Bridges, are currently rehearsing for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s performance of “Twelve Angry Men.”

The famous play about battling jurors will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The one-night-only stage reading will be at the Cash & Carry on 801 Enterprise Blvd. and will kickoff the theatre’s 2022-23 season.

Tickets are $12 and include a post-show reception. A cash bar will also be available.

You can purchase tickets for the event HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Henning Cultural Center to exhibit “Chaos Theory” art show
Henning Cultural Center to exhibit “Chaos Theory” art show
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Forecast
A Heavy Rain Threat for Part of the Area Today
Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters
Authorities searching for Jennings shooting suspect
Authorities searching for Jennings shooting suspect