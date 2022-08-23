50/50 Thursdays
Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive

A fire was contained in the attic of a home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive Tuesday afternoon.
A fire was contained in the attic of a home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive Tuesday afternoon.(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon.

Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof and attic area. They were able to contain the fire within the attack, although the home sustained serious damage from fire, smoke and water.

The firefighters rescued a dog as well as a parakeet from the residence.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

