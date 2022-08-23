50/50 Thursdays
Henning Cultural Center to exhibit “Chaos Theory” art show

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Henning Cultural Center will be opening its new “Chaos Theory” art exhibit on Sept. 8, 2022.

The new immersive exhibit features the work of over 30 artists from across Louisiana and Texas who produced art using the themes of “The Atomic Age” and “The Unknown.”

One of the featured artists includes Ryan Benoit of Lafayette whose work, “New Worlds,” can be seen on a new postcard for the Brimstone Museum and Henning Cultural Center.

An opening reception for the new exhibit will be on Sept. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature live music by “The Quadroholics.”

The exhibit will be on display until Nov. 5, 2022.

The Henning Cultural Center has free admission and is located at 923 S. Ruth St. in Sulphur.

