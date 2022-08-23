A Heavy Rain Threat for Part of the Area Today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Locally heavy Rain Threat for Today (KPLC)

We had a trace of rain in Lake Charles yesterday. Today will see more, especially areas north. Where Lake Charles may see an inch of rain, Deridder could see 2″. Areas north of Alexandria have a moderate threat for excessive rain. Deridder and north, a slight threat (level 2) and Lake Charles and south, a slight threat. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how far south the system tracks. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly to mostly cloudy for today.

Beauregard and Vernon Parish Included (KPLC)

We hit 88° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). 87° is the likely high today as the clouds and rain will hold us back some. 93 degrees is still our average high for 8/23. The average “drops” to 92 on 8/25.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated right now south of I-10. Heavy rain north of I-10, especially north of Dequincy. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this morning and mid-afternoon. Futurecast is showing rain adding up the next couple of days, and with the potential for a wet week. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days.

Excessive Rain Threat (KPLC)

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to be look quiet the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the west coast of Africa. The system in central Mexico near Belize/ Nicaragua fizzled.

The drought monitor has us as “abnormally dry”, even though we have had rain and we had been talking about higher rain chances daily. I would expect the “abnormally dry” rating to continue.

A mainly cloudy day is ahead for your Tuesday. Temperatures around 80 most of the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will cool things a bit. A high today of 87. 76 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening, at least for the early portion.

Our heat index has us feeling like 95° this afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny/ mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

