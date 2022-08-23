Health Headlines: PING offers less invasive treatment for epilepsy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 42 million Americans struggle with movement disorders like Epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and Tourette’s Syndrome. Medications may work for some but for many, brain surgery becomes the only option. Now, scientists at the University of Virginia and Stanford have developed a procedure that can less invasively remove faulty brain cells that are triggering those conditions.

It’s called PING.

Dr. Kevin Lee is a neuroscientist at UVA Health and says the treatment could be a giant leap forward, “What it does is, we hope, at least, will be the next step in intervention, in those individuals that don’t respond to drugs.”

PING uses focused ultrasound waves combined with tiny microbubbles.

“What’s different about PING is we’re going in with a much lighter, a lower intensity treatment,” explains Dr. Lee.

The ultrasound and microbubbles briefly open the protective barrier that normally surrounds the brain. Then, doctors administer an IV drug that travels to the faulty brain neurons and kills them, leaving healthy cells intact.

Dr. Lee says, “You’d like to knock out the area that’s causing the problems, the real culprit cells, but spare the things passing through that are still functional. PING will do that.”

It’s brain surgery with no cutting needed.

The researchers have tested the procedure on animals and found that when they use PING to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, seizures were reduced or eliminated.

