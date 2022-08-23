50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More stormy days ahead this week

More downpours ahead through the week
More downpours ahead through the week
By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana picking up multiple rounds of thunderstorms since this morning, conditions will calm quickly by sunset. More rain is likely overnight into Wednesday morning with another very similar day ahead on tap.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast

Keep an umbrella at arm’s reach if you plan to be out and about on Wednesday and Thursday as both days will provide numerous scattered morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms which will be quick to move through but bring heavy downpours as well as deadly cloud-to-ground lightning.

Another day of higher rain chances will continue for Friday, with the weekend bringing a slight reduction in rain chances although still expect some rain around the area!

Area to watch
Area to watch

The tropics may be about to pick up in activity over the next couple of weeks with an area of thunderstorms over the Atlantic now highlighted for potential development by this weekend over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea once they cross the Lesser Antilles. Right now it is just something to monitor, and we will let you know if anything comes of this.

Area to watch
Area to watch

Another robust wave off Africa is set to emerge off the continent and into the Cape Verde region of the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It also has a chance of development over the next 5 days but is no threat to the U.S. at this time either.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

