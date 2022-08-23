Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict

Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope.

After 17 long months of going to court, a judge ruled in favor of Sugartown Pentecostal Church.

“We had roof damage, extensive roof damage, we also had the inside damage, we had roof and tiles that had collapsed into the church. And it was quite extensive. We called it a mess when we got there,” pastor Tim Deason said.

Deason said as he worked to help church members in need, they quickly realized they were in need themselves.

“We didn’t know that we were supposed to be building a case against the insurance company, we were very confident that we would be come forward and do the best that they could,” he said.

After going at with it with their insurance company solo, the church was given $4,100 to make repairs, not even close to what contractors were needing.

“At that time the estimate was $263,000 in estimate of damages,” Deason said.

That is when they hired an attorney.

“If the pastor submits an engineering report and then we submit a moisture report and an estimate of damages, they can’t just ignore that evidence and only look at things that helps their position on the case, and I think that what happened on this case,” attorney Clint Brasher said.

Clint Brasher said the church was finally awarded another $224,000 plus a 50 percent penalty fee.

“I think the final judgement is going to be closer to $500,000 on a case like this,” Brasher said.

Though it has been a long, drawn-out process, Pastor Deason has advice for those still going through it.

“Stand your ground and deal with the insurance companies, and if they’re not going to comply with the policy they’ve sold you, be sure to get an attorney,” Deason said.

The deadline for many law firms to work on Hurricane Laura claims is quickly approaching. Brasher says for his office it’s Aug. 27.

