COVID-19 in SWLA: August 23, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,300 new cases.

· 539 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 21 new deaths.

· 471 patients hospitalized (32 more than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 201 new cases.

· 45 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 149 new cases.

· 32 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 25 new cases.

· 9 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 49 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

