Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pinederosa Park in Westlake has begun construction on a new water park resort.

The park will feature 1000 feet of lazy river, a 3100 square-foot splash pad, four fume slides, along with 7000 square-feet of concessions.

Construction looks to be completed in three years, according to Recreation District 1.

