Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sulphurt, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago.

Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13 was impersonating an officer. We reached out to Sulphur Police about the traffic stop just days after it happened. They told us it wasn’t an officer with their department and they did not know who pulled her over.

After the story aired, Louisiana State Police reached out to 7 News confirming the officer in question was a trooper. They have since provided video of the traffic stop that disputes some of the claims made by Evans.

Watch KPLC’s first interview with Evans HERE.

Watch the full traffic stop below.

