Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season.

Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September 7 through October 14. Applications will be open until Aug. 28 at the Lacassine NWR office.

In order to be eligible for a permit applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Must be a Louisiana resident.

Be 18 or older.

Have completed a Hunter Education Certification prior to the application deadline if born after September 1, 1969.

Minimum of three years of experience in alligator hunting as a licensed alligator hunter and/or helper.

Possess the equipment required to harvest alligators on the specific refuge assigned, including but not limited to vehicles, boats, motors, firearms, and tackle.

Be able to successfully pass a criminal background check.

The lottery drawing will be held on Monday morning August 29th at the Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge office to select potential alligator hunters and alternates for each refuge for the 2022 hunt season.

Each applicant must apply by submitting a 3″x5″ white index card with the following information written legibly or typed on it:

1) First, Middle, and Last name

2) Mailing address

3) Phone number (cell if available)

4) Email address (must have)

5) Driver’s License number (must have or not eligible)

6) Write: Cameron Prairie, Lacassine, and Sabine on the top of the card, and below each refuge name indicate your hunt preference (1, 2, 3 or 0). Write “1″ under the refuge which is your first choice to hunt, “2″ for your second choice, and “3″ for your third choice. If you do not want to or are unable to hunt on a particular refuge, place a “0″ under the refuge name.

You can apply either in person, by mail, or by email to swlrcomplex@fws.gov.

You can find more information on the application process HERE.

