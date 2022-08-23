50/50 Thursdays
AG Jeff Landry looks to intervene in lawsuit over red grouper fish quotas

(pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting involved in a legal battle over recreational fishing in the state.

He has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a National Marine Fisheries Service rule that deals with quotas for Gulf of Mexico red grouper fish.

The rule increases the red grouper quota for recreational fishermen while decreasing the quota for commercial fishermen, according to Landry.

Landry’s office says commercial fishermen have filed a lawsuit looking to challenge the new rule. He says he wants to intervene in the lawsuit to “continue fighting to ensure Louisiana remains the sportsman’s paradise for all who live and visit here.”

