Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools.

This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles.

All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese St. or Weaver Rd. if you are traveling southbound.

Traffic delays are expected at the following schools:

Barbe High School

S.J. Welsh Middle School

Prien Lake Elementary School

Nelson Elementary School

