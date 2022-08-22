SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022.
Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Eric Dillon Dickinson, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Caleb Ethan Coates, 19, Sour Lake, TX: Underage DWI; failure to report an accident; careless operation.
Daniel James Coco, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; entry on or remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Marcel James George, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer.
Moree Kristene Carsten, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Micah Jerome Declouette, 48, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Michael John Lee Benoit, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Johnny Son Jones, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Ronisha Shequela Brumfield, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Randy Dale Peshoff, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of marijuana.
