SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022.

Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Eric Dillon Dickinson, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Caleb Ethan Coates, 19, Sour Lake, TX: Underage DWI; failure to report an accident; careless operation.

Daniel James Coco, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; entry on or remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Marcel James George, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer.

Moree Kristene Carsten, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Micah Jerome Declouette, 48, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Michael John Lee Benoit, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Johnny Son Jones, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Ronisha Shequela Brumfield, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Randy Dale Peshoff, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of marijuana.

