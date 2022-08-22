50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022.

Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.

Beaumont Detectives initially investigated the homicide at a home in Beaumont Heights where they found Wagner shot, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

