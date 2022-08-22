Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some things may appear like they are more than just coincidences.

The Saints may have lost to the Packers 13-10 in preseason last week but there were a few noticeable positive highlights for the Black & Gold.

One thing that caught fans’ eye? Saints punter Blake Gillikin sent a punt booming 81 yards down the field.

As fate would have it, the next morning after Gillikin’s impressive boot, he received a notice from the NFL that he had been selected for routine random drug testing.

Showing that he has jokes as well as hangtime, Gillikin posted a screenshot of the text he received from league offices on social media with the caption, “Punt at your own risk”.

Over the years, several players have used social media to poke fun at the league when they’ve received requests for mandated random drug tests a day after having an exceptional game.

Random or not, it appears that Gillikin’s leg may have bystanders questioning the laws of physics this season.

