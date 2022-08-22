Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro-Watercross have been right in our backyard.

So what is Watercross?

Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.

“Well, we’ve been trying to come here (to Lake Charles) for a number of years. We were here a few years ago, and then there was a couple of hurricanes, and a near miss of a hurricane and covid and finally all that stuff’s out of the way, we’re here, and we’re excited. It is an exciting weekend, and this is the national championship so everybody that comes here is shooting for the national championship,” Announcer Kurt Knollenberg said.

An exciting weekend packed with various events showcasing a mix of professional and amateur skills.

Making a big splash, four winners were crowned the Watercross National Champions.

Athlete Jimmy Wilson gave a big thanks to Pro-Watercross and Lake Charles for hosting the event, “This is the accumulation of our whole year. We work the entire year, prepping our skis, training, eating right to come here to try to win championships. This weekend’s pretty cool for me, I went 1-1-1 in the Pro-Am Ski GP class which is the premiere stand-up division and we’re having a lot of fun. Huge thanks to Pro-Watercross and everyone from Lake Charles, Louisiana that allows us to come and put on the events and we’re able to travel around, see some pretty cool places, and do what we love.”

