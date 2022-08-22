Office of Tourism to host Louisiana Travel Summit in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big driver of Louisiana’s economy, and starting this week the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Louisiana Travel Association will be holding a Travel Summit at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles to see how to get even more visitors to “The Boot.”

Beginning tomorrow morning, Aug. 23, 2022, hundreds of tourism leaders will be flocking to the Golden Nugget to discuss how to improve on and advertise a trip to Louisiana.

Attendees will get to sample some of Southwest Louisiana’s locally made products and explore the attractions and businesses that make our corner of the state special.

The summit will continue through Thursday, Aug. 25.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.