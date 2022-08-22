Netflix releases trailer for Lori Vallow documentary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new Netflix series is set to premiere in September as Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell await their trial for the murder of their two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

In the trailer for the upcoming three-part docuseries “Sins of Our Mother,” viewers can see archival footage showing Vallow and her family as her surviving son, Colby, offers insight into their family history as well as what happened after Lori and Chad’s arrest.

The series will explore Vallow’s possible motivations including her relationship with Daybell who in the trailer, is described as believing, “he can distinguish evil spirits from good spirits.”

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 14, 2022.

The couple’s joint trial is currently scheduled for January 2023 as prosecutors seek the death penalty for both Vallow and Daybell.

