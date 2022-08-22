National Beekeeper Day

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Saturday, Aug. 20, was National Bee Keeper Day. So we took a trip down to Sulphur where one local beekeeper told us all about the importance of bees not only to humans but to the environment as well.

Nola Ducote currently has over 35 hives and has been keeping bees for a little over a decade.

Her outdoor garden provides the bees with a place to do what they do best, pollinate. And once in the hive, they’re able to start the honey-making process.

“So if we didn’t have honey bees particularly, we have native bees but they don’t pollinate nearly as much as honeybees do, and we use them majorly for pollination but they are the ones that really do the pollination, for our vegetables,” said Ducote.

It was just another day of beekeeping for her, but she understands many may have a fear of these little honey-makers who have a reputation for not being so “sweet.”

However, Ducote wants to remind people that bees aren’t as dangerous as some might think, “Bees really aren’t out there to sting you, the only time they’re really going to sting you is if you are threatening them or their hive. Typically, they’re just going to ignore you if they are out foraging nectar or pollen or water, they’re going to do their own business. Now if you step on them, squish them or something, they’ll sting you. But bees are very important to humans because they pollinate at least one-third of the food that we eat.”

Ducote says these busy-bees contributions to the world we live in go well beyond their pollination. “Of course, honey is the only food, bees are the only insect that can make food that humans can consume. So if you like honey, there’s lots of honey involved in beekeeping.”

