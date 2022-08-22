50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

They say their investigation showed that a fight at a business in the mall led to a male victim being shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital via a personal vehicle. At last word, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities say the victim fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone who can provide them with any information on this incident to contact them at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

PRO WATERCROSS
Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles
BEES
National Beekeeper Day
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
PRO WATERCROSS
PRO WATERCROSS