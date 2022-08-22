Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

They say their investigation showed that a fight at a business in the mall led to a male victim being shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital via a personal vehicle. At last word, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities say the victim fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone who can provide them with any information on this incident to contact them at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.