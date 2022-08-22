50/50 Thursdays
Historic City Hall presents “Love Your Selfie”

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center with the help of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists.

The Historic City Hall says the studios will be brought to life on Aug. 26, 2022, in the third-floor gallery and will be interactive, immersive, and “instagrammable.”

Matt Young, Director of Cultural Affairs, says part of having an entire gallery space of interactive studios was reaching out to local talent who they knew could bring this vision to life, “We took to social media to announce a call to artists, and the feedback we received was amazing.”

The artists involved will be:

  • Angelle Marcantel Boyette
  • Maggie Bradshaw
  • Mary Donaldson
  • Kat Godsey
  • Anna LeBlance
  • Ashley Gates
  • Julie Groth
  • Brook Hanemann
  • Sean Hager
  • Sadie Lambert
  • Tracy Lemieux
  • Amy Nyberg
  • Ashley Royer

The curated studios will encourage guests to be immersed in the space and of course, “pose for a selfie.”  Viewers can expect pops of color, texture, and lights across the studios.

“Love Your Selfie” will be on view at Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan Street, through October 31.

Business hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.

