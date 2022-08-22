50/50 Thursdays
Heavy Rain Potential For Your Monday

An “Excessive” Rain Threat
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

We had small amounts of rain Saturday and Sunday. The The Lake Charles Regional Airport had about a half an inch of rain. .05″ officially Sunday, .43″officially Saturday. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. We have an excessive rain threat the next 24 hours. Areas north, Deridder, for example, are in a level 2 “Slight” threat area. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today.

We hit 88° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 100 degrees around 4 pm. 88° is the likely high again today. 93 degrees is still our average high for 8/22. The average “drops” to 92 on 8/25. I guess you can say our average high has “peaked”.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated right now, mainly south of I-10. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this morning and mid-afternoon. Early start, early finish, most likely. Today looks to have a mix of sun and clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up the next couple of days, and with the potential for a wet week. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days. The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to be look quiet the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the west coast of Africa. The system in central Mexico near Belize/ Nicaragua fizzled. The drought monitor has us as “abnormally dry”, even though we have had rain and we had been talking about higher rain chances daily. I would expect the “abnormally dry” rating to continue.

A partly sunny day is ahead for your Monday. 82 degrees by the 10 am hour. Only mid-80s by noon. We expect quite a bit of cloud cover during the day with showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. A high today of 88. 75 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening, at least for the early portion.

Our heat index has us feeling like 100° this afternoon.

Our "Feels Like" around 100 Degrees
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 85.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 84.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

