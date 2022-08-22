Health Headlines: 3-D mapping heart arrhythmia

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 1 out of 18 people in the US has a heart arrhythmia. Some people know they have it, but others won’t know until it’s too late. Now, doctors have a more precise way to diagnose and treat it, all at the same time.

A healthy heart beats up to a hundred times a minute. But if that increases or decreases you may suffer from heart arrhythmia. The condition is caused by breakdowns in the electrical pathways of the heart.

Dr. Rod Passman is an Electrophysiologist for Northwestern Medicine who explains, “Some can cause the heart muscle to weaken, and you could develop heart failure, and some can predispose you to stroke.”

Traditionally, doctors diagnose these disorders with an EKG, then either medication is prescribed or an ablation is performed. But now, Northwestern Medicine doctors are among the first in the country to use a new advanced 3-D mapping system.

“By sending magnetic signals through the body, we could recreate a three-dimensional animation of your heart,” says Dr. Passman.

Previous technology mapped a few dozen points within the heart. The new technology can map tens of thousands of points in a few minutes, pinpointing the problem down to the millimeter.

Dr. Passman says, “We can then develop a very personalized approach to your abnormal rhythm.”

A catheter is inserted through a tiny incision and snaked through the blood vessel in the groin. Doctors either heat or freeze the abnormal tissue, sending the heart back into a normal rhythm.

“We can perform your ablations faster, safer, and more effectively, and hopefully, restore you to a higher quality life than you had before,” says Dr. Passman.

Men are at a slightly higher risk for a heart arrhythmia. There are things we can do to reduce the risk including weight loss, frequent exercise, minimizing alcohol intake, and treating other disorders like sleep apnea.

