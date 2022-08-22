50/50 Thursdays
Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub

Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves, TX
Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves, TX(Beaumont Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Officers say they were able to stop Lonnie Cormier, 50, as he was leaving the club premises and located the firearm he used.

According to responding officers, witnesses said Cormier was escorted out of the club and asked to leave. But when he reached his vehicle he pulled a gun out from inside it and pointed it at several club staff, saying that he would kill them all.

Cormier allegedly fired several rounds from inside his truck, got out, and fired several more rounds. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

Both Cormier and a female passenger in his truck were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Cormier was booked for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The unidentified female passenger was booked for public intoxication.

