FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain late tonight and again Tuesday; locally heavy at times

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A line of thunderstorms advancing through Central Texas as of late-afternoon looks to be on a late-evening arrival to Southwest Louisiana, sometime closer to midnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning accompany this line of storms can be expected.

As the front moves closer to SW Louisiana overnight, the focus for periods of heavier rain at times on through Tuesday morning will continue. A medium risk of excessive rainfall was issued by the Weather Prediction Center’s Tuesday outlook to include northern portions of the KPLC viewing area. Be on alert for heavy rain at times through the morning and afternoon tomorrow that could lead to localized flash flooding.

We will keep higher than average rain chances through late-week as this front remains stalled over the area. By Friday, the front will begin to dissipate and the heavy rain threat will also subside a bit more as well but daily 40-60% rain chances won’t be leaving the forecast for at least the next 10 days! In summary… Soggy.

Good news in the tropics as there are no signs of development in the Gulf this week, and only one area in the far eastern Atlantic that has a chance of development over the next five days. The tropics will stay quiet close to home at least through this weekend, which bring the anniversaries of hurricanes Laura, Ida and Katrina.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

