Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court Monday, Aug. 22, for a last-minute set of motions before his Aug. 23 trial where he faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Francisco is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He’s accused of a Christmas Eve 2018 shooting near Cheneyville, which court documents state involved an alleged outstanding drug debt.

However, one of the motions in Monday’s hearing included a motion to sever, introduced by the State, to separate three of Francisco’s charges and proceed to trial only on the attempted second-degree murder charge.

Both the state and defense agreed on the motion, and though it surprised presiding Judge Greg Beard that the State introduced the motion, he granted the severance. So now, Francisco will only face an attempted second-agree murder charge at his upcoming trial, though his three other charges still stand.

Another matter taken up was a state motion for notice of intent of other crimes. This motion followed a court hearing on Aug. 10, where the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office was able to successfully submit into evidence a prior conviction for attempted second-degree murder that happened in Avoyelles Parish. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2007 upwards of 20 times.

The defense argued the case should not be allowed to be discussed during the trial because it was a domestic violence incident and the case at hand involved an alleged drug debt.

After Judge Greg Beard allowed the evidence in, defense attorney Tiffany Sanders filed a writ with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. On Friday, that writ was granted, with a panel of three judges ruling the crimes were not similar, effectively reversing Beard’s ruling.

Prosecutor John Giordano notified in open court that the DA’s office would be filing a writ with the Louisiana Supreme Court to appeal the Third Circuit Court ruling.

Brian Cespiva and Giordano are prosecuting the case. Francisco is represented by Sanders and Willie Stephens.

Jury selection for Francisco’s trial begins tomorrow at 9 a.m.

