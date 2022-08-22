Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile (Jennings Police Department)

He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers.

Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding Ned’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-821-5513.

