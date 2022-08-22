50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile(Jennings Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers.

Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding Ned’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-821-5513.

