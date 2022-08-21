SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2022.

Veronica Lane Caillier, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jessica Labove Everett, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Edward Brock, 61, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; Vehicular homicide.

Christian Amir Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Paul Andrew Boutilier, 40, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 to $24,999; Probation detainer.

Isaiah Marquios Logan, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; Public intimidation and retaliation; Simple battery; Resisting an officer; Theft less than $1,000.

Niechelle Lynette Williams, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 to $49,999.

Jacob Alan Montgomery, 33, Westlake: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 to $49,999; Theft less than $1,000; Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple burglary; Domestic abuse battery; Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Marcus Gerald Nance, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Thomas George Coon, 55, Houma: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Jvaughn Jermaine Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Sheri Arlene Carlson, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with firearm.

Tiffany Leeann Clark, 32, Houma: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule III drug; Resisting an officer; Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited.

Martin Rodriguez, 43, Angleton: Parole detainer.

Kendra Ann Knape-ward, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Stephan TP Batiste, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

