Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services.

The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of a community response to help many families create healthier meals at home.

“An awesome program to bring that fresh produce and affordable produce to the community while also giving them access to nutrition education and also some health services,” Kristen Wesley, community nutrition manager at Second Harvest said.

The Makin’ Groceries mobile market will continue to operate every third Saturday across Southwest Louisiana.

