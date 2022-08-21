FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Pattern Sets in for the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An increasingly rainy pattern will set in as we head into the week. Starting tomorrow, a dip in the jet stream approaches the area, as well as a frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area. The result will be chances for rain that really take off as the week goes on. On Monday, shower and storm activity may be more widespread for northern portions of the area, since they will be closer to an upper-level disturbance and the stalling front. With that being said, the air mass will remain very moist across the entire area, likely resulting in shower development moving off the Gulf in the morning, as well as storm development from the Sea breeze as well. As we head overnight Monday, we will lose our daytime heating, but with the frontal boundary still nearby and lots of moisture left, a few isolated showers will likely stick around.

Showers and storms will still be present for Monday (KPLC)

The rest of the week looks to feature above normal rain chances as well. The dip in the jet stream will still be close to the area, as will some upper-level disturbances to keep those rain chances elevated. All this rain will help keep temperatures cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 80′s this week. In addition, it will also help to provide some drought relief as we are still running around 15 inches of rain below normal for the year in Lake Charles.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave that recently departed Africa has been given a 20% chance to develop over the next five days by the National Hurricane Center. It will be moving in a west-northwest direction but has quite a bit of dry air to deal with in the basin. Thus, it is not a concern for us in SW LA for the time being.

- Max Lagano

