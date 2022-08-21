McNeese holds second scrimmage prior to start of 2022 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese held their second scrimmage on Friday as the start of the 2022 season continues to get closer. The big story from McNeese this past week has been the fact that quarterback Walker Wood had been moved from quarterback, back to wide receiver, which he played in 2021, and on Friday Wood went for 18 yards on three receptions.

With Wood being moved to wide receiver, that left two quarterbacks battling for the starting spot; Cam Ransom, and Knox Kadum, and on Friday night it appeared as if Ransom has a tiny leg up on Kadum for the starting spot when the Cowboys take on Montana State on September 3rd. Ransom completed 17 of his 33 passes for 167 yards, and three touchdowns, plus 19 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown as well, while Kadum completed 13 of his 24 passes for 160 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception, plus six rushing yards as well.

Two receivers really stuck out for the Cowboys on Friday as well, as Koby Duru went for 92 yards, and two touchdowns on five receptions, and Josh Matthews went for 88 yards, and a touchdown on five receptions as well, the majority of the load for both Duru and Matthews came during the red zone drill.

Prior to getting into the red zone drill, the defense was giving the offense all sorts of problems, and looked to be very impressive at times. Grayson Mays had two sacks, while Mason Kinsey, Will Rogers, and Khaylon Chapple each had one, and Kordell Williams tallied three tackles for loss, while Mason Kinsey, Brayden Adams, CJ Semien, Jaylen Jackson, and Gerrell Green tallied one each as well, and in addition to all of that, Johnquai Lewis had an interception for the Cowboys as well.

The Cowboys defense made it very difficult for the offense to move the ball at all, forcing three and outs over, and over again, and not giving the offense any opportunities to get anything done besides Deonta McMahon’s two yard rushing touchdown, and Josh Parker’s 20 yard rushing touchdown, which were the only two times the offense had the opportunity to score prior to the red zone drill.

The Cowboys will have a Mock Game on Saturday, August 27th, before kicking their season off the following Saturday in Bozeman, Montana, against Montana State.

