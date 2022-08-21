50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20.

Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at the intersection of McNesse Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.

So I was outside and heard a noise I look up, Hit and run in lake charles by circle K on Ryan and mcneese. Look how he...

Posted by Glenn Bellard Jr. on Saturday, August 20, 2022

Lake Charles Police said officers located the male driver involved several blocks away and reported no signs of impairment.

The male driver was cited for violation of LARS 14:100, hit-and-run and released at the the scene with a summons requiring his appearance in court, according to LCPD. In addition, LCPD said the driver was also cited for carless operation of a motor vehicle and illegal use of certain mobile devices while driving.

In the State of Louisiana, a hit-and-run where no bodily injury or death occurs is a misdemeanor offence.

