Greater St. Mary’s hosts back to school community fair

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted its back to school community fair providing free food, backpacks with school supplies and hair cuts for boys.

The missionary said the event was intended to help parents and students in need of support as students are headed back to school.

“The purpose of this event was to make sure that parents knew that we not only supported them, but we were here and we understand that everybody needs just the extra hand sometimes,” worker from the Govern’s Office Ashle Young said.

“To give back to our community, our theme is giving of ourselves to serve others,” volunteer Amanda Johnson said.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to noon.

