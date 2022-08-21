Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.

His bond was set at $27,000, Westlake Police said.

Westlake Police also said Montgomery was arrested on an active warrant for domestic abuse child endangerment, and criminal damage to property.

He is being held without bond on the domestic abuse charge, Westlake Police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Westlake Police said.

