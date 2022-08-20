50/50 Thursdays
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it.

On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.

There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators.

“It appears to be something that went awry when it came to the weight after they cut a section of the tree off and it caused what you see to happen. In doing so, the boom of the truck went through the house and so it damaged the house significantly. The occupants inside the house were able to get out on the opposite side. They were not hurt. No injuries reported. The driver of the crane was not injured as well. We were able to get the occupants out through the side window and we saw the extent of damage of the house. So, we notified the Red Cross. The Red Cross is providing them some materials that they may need,” said Mark Guastella, assistant chief with SFD.

Some power lines were damaged in the incident and SWEPCO is currently on the scene assessing the situation. Due to the unstable position of the crane, it will require special heavy machinery operators to remove this crane. It is unclear exactly how long this will take.

