SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022.(pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022.

Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia.

Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice.

Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic abuse battery.

Yani Haki Vincent, 29, Sulphur: Careless operation; Domestic abuse battery.

Michael Dean Rangel, 36, Lytle: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Troy Tyrone Turner, 31, address unknown: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 to $4,999; Out of state detainer.

Phillip Jacobes, 67, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirmed.

Ronald Joseph Guillory, 48, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 to $4,999.

Jimmy Thomas Adcock, 36, Vidor: Unauthorized use of an access card under $500; Failure to register as a sex offender.

Noel Alexis Saez-Rosario, 23, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Steven Paul Richardson, 40, Orange: Direct contempt of court; Simple burglary; Simple criminal damage to property under $1,000; Theft from $1,000 to $4,999.

Jeremi Jade Fontenot, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery.

Jesus Sergio Sanchez-Cano, 66, Corpus Christi: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes; Federal detainer.

Kevin Gene Robertson, 52, Westlake: Obscenity.

Willie James Vital, 45, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Jackson William Stine, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Nichole Regina Menard, 50, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; Domestic abuse battery.

Dante Allen Jeanise, 24, Westlake: Aggravated assault with firearm; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

