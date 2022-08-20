Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Hudler

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is South Beauregard football signal caller, Kenzie Hudler. Hudler’s father, Dwight Hudler, is the head football coach of the Knights, and decided he wanted to have a signal caller on the sidelines this season to make it easier on his team rather than running back and forth to the sideline.

The coach that Hudler had thought would be the signal caller, decided he would like to be up in the box, and after that decision, he talked to his daughter Kenzie, and asked her if she might be willing to give it a shot. Kenzie is a natural athlete as she was an All-District basketball player last season, and she qualified for the state meet last May for discus as well. That being said, it made sense that she might be willing to give it a shot, but the Hudlers wanted to do it right.

The addition of Kenzie has been a huge positive for the team as Coach Hudler stated that he has noticed the teams pre-snap mistakes have improved dramatically.

Transitioning to becoming a signal caller can be difficult, but Kenzie believes her participation in other sports has helped the process saying, “If I can learn basketball plays, then as long as my adrenaline is pumping, I can remember everything that I have to remember.”

On the chance to share the sideline with his daughter this year, Coach Hudler said, “that’s something that you can’t really put a price tag on, that’s something that I know will be with me for a long time.”

The Hudler duo’s Knights will open their season on September 2nd against DeRidder on the road.

