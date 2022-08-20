Potential Tropical Cyclone Four Approaching Mexico, Southern Texas Saturday Afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Friday, The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche to Potential Tropical Cyclone 4. This will allow advisories to be issued for the eastern coast of Mexico prior to its Saturday night landfall.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Why not a named storm yet? Hurricane hunters flew through it Saturday morning and have found no closed center of circulation, therefore its technically not a depression nor a named storm. In addition, thunderstorms as of Saturday afternoon lost some of its’ previous organization. It will soon run out of time to fully mature with landfall late Saturday night across northeastern Mexico likely just south of the Rio Grande River.

Storm Names for 2022 (KPLC)

For Southwest Louisiana, we remain out of the zone of impact and that won’t change with this projected track and all reliable model data. However, the moisture from this system will get funneled up through Texas and lodged in place for several days next week underneath a stalled front parking over the Ark-La-Tex region by Monday. This will keep rain chances for Southwest Louisiana higher than normal most every day next week.

If upgraded, the next name on the list of 2022 Atlantic hurricane names is Danielle.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.