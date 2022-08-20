New healthcare facility coming to McNeese campus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is about to get a multi-million-dollar health care facility thanks to a public-private partnership with Ochsner Health System.

The new health center will be housed along with an Ochsner Urgent Care in the same complex across the street from the university’s main campus.

Dr. Chris Thomas, Vice President of Student Affairs, expressed his gratitude to Ochsner.

“We would have never been financially able to build a facility like this without that partnership with them, and it provides all of these services under one roof. It really is the future of health care opportunities and services for students,” he said.

The collaboration means students will have access to extended hour care, as well as a continuance of free coverage for some treatments and tests covered by their tuition fees.

The new student health center will provide a variety of services from general healthcare to counseling for students.

“We are focused on our students, our students mental health, their physical health. It’s all part of a McNeese package,” Thomas said.

“This is going to be extremely convenient because I live 45 minutes away, and sometimes, you know, I still depend on my parents and just it being here and being able to walk straight to it from my classes is incredible,” said sophomore Kaley Frith, who is from Ragley.

Jaspin Vaughn is from Alexandria, and it’s his first year at McNeese. He’s glad that the medical center includes an urgent care just steps from his dorm.

“The good thing about is that whenever I have a problem its close to me and I can just go over to the urgent care,” Vaughn said.

The general public will also benefit from the urgent care, as it will provide health care services to the community.

McNeese officials say a soft opening for the new development is expected in the spring of 2023 with the center fully functional in the fall.

McNeese officials say it will also be a catalyst to better serve the region.

The health facility will also offer unmatched real-life experience for McNeese students enrolled in the university’s medical and healthcare programs.

