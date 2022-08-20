McNeese Cowgirls Soccer Returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The Cowgirls returned to Cowgirl Field tonight for the first home game of the year. Tonight was a non-conference game against the Sam Houston BearKats.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. and went scoreless for most of the game.

The Cowgirls spent most of the night trying to get points on the board, with multiple attempts by #13 Rachel Young and #17 Morgan Schooley, but they were unsuccessful until Young scored a goal in the 85th minute to win the game 1-0.

The next game for the Cowgirls will be tomorrow at Texas A&M at 6 p.m. They will be back at Cowgirl Field August 31 at 7 p.m. versus Southern University.

