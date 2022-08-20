50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Cowgirls Soccer Returns

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The Cowgirls returned to Cowgirl Field tonight for the first home game of the year. Tonight was a non-conference game against the Sam Houston BearKats.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. and went scoreless for most of the game.

The Cowgirls spent most of the night trying to get points on the board, with multiple attempts by #13 Rachel Young and #17 Morgan Schooley, but they were unsuccessful until Young scored a goal in the 85th minute to win the game 1-0.

The next game for the Cowgirls will be tomorrow at Texas A&M at 6 p.m. They will be back at Cowgirl Field August 31 at 7 p.m. versus Southern University.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Latest News

This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is South Beauregard football signal caller, Kenzie...
Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Hudler
Fans are turning up early this season for a scrimmage to celebrate the lights coming back on...
Cowboys Stadium’s lights back on for the first time since 2020 hurricanes
Fans are turning up early this season for a scrimmage to celebrate the lights coming back on...
Cowboys Stadium’s lights back on for the first time since 2020 hurricanes
Touchdown Live