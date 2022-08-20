50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Sunday, Rain Chances Increase Monday

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances will once again will be present for Sunday.  A very moist air mass will still be in place to end the weekend, so despite upper-level high pressure nearby, that should still be enough to trigger scattered showers and storms across the area.  With that being said, Sunday does not look to be a complete washout, meaning that many outdoor activities can still be held.  Just keep an eye on the sky and you can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App.  Temperatures should nice again be held in the upper 80′s to around 90, as even areas that do not receive rain tomorrow will have some cloudiness around to help lower those temperatures.

A wet pattern persists into next week
As we start the work week, the upper-level high pressure backs away from the area, resulting in rain chances that increase even more.  A dip in the jet stream will also approach the area, and combined, showers and storms look to be more widespread across the area through the week.  That will also help keep temperatures cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 80′s.

- Max Lagano

