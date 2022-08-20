Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort.

As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area.

It can be discouraging if you are one of those still recovering from the hurricanes and have friends or family who left the area saying, ”No more hurricanes!” Yet those working to bring money and economic development are optimistic that things will continue to get better.

Nine hundred people attended the 17th Legisgator lunch, where the purpose is to thank legislators and the congressional delegation for supporting the pro-business agenda of the Chamber Southwest Louisiana. It’s also a chance to find out where the state is headed.

Governor John Bel Edwards received a standing ovation for his leadership and efforts to help Southwest Louisiana through disasters. Edwards says the work continues.

“Two years later many lives are still upside down or certainly not fully right side up. And I want to make sure you know we are still working, and I want to pause to thank all the folks in the legislature but particularly our congressional delegation,” said Gov. Edwards.

He says funds continue to flow to the area to support storm recovery and redevelopment. Still, he urged local officials to make sure their people are prepared. And for those who might have the feeling we’ve made it through this hurricane season, Edwards cautions, not yet.

“The historic peak for hurricane season in Louisiana is Sept. 10. So, we have a ways to go,” he said.

Edwards also discussed progress with the economy and infrastructure improvements. He mentioned the LNG industry as a success story and says there’s progress toward a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. “We have the most people working that have ever worked in the history of the state of Louisiana. We gained 200,000 jobs lost since the worst of the pandemic.”

The governor predicts our best days are ahead.

“So we do have some things to be excited about, optimistic about,” he said.

Though there are challenges Edwards says there are many opportunities ahead.

Top elected officials at the federal and state level were there. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy received praise for his efforts and votes to get millions of dollars in recovery money for our area, and for co-writing the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. That included $109 million to dredge and make other disaster repairs.

Cassidy also told those gathered that they continue to work hard to free Tomeu Vadell, a member of the CITGO 6 from Lake Charles, who is still being held in Venezuela.

“We have money for roads and bridges, the Calcasieu ship channel, we have money for high speed internet in every parish in our state, money for flood mitigation, for coastal restoration, also money for mental health. And provisions that can help decrease the incidence of fatal, domestic violence.”

State Senator Mark Abraham of Lake Charles received the governmental affairs award for his work advocating for a new Calcasieu River Bridge. The legisgator of the year award went to Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez for his work in the House and Senate over the years.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.