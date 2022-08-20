Cowboys Stadium’s lights back on for the first time since 2020 hurricanes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The lights are back on at McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stadium after nearly two years since hurricanes Laura and Delta barreled through Southwest Louisiana.

The 2020 storms did a number on the football stadium, from filling “The Hole” with water during Delta to knocking out the stadium lights just six weeks prior when Hurricane Laura came through, causing the Cowboys to only play during the daytime for two years.

“I’m just anxious to get to ‘The Hole’ and play under the lights and see these fans come out and pack the hole and help us get some wins,” Coach Gary Goff said earlier this year at a preseason press conference.

Now the Cowboys are shedding some light on a new season as nighttime games return to Lake Charles.

“It’s going to be very special,” Goff said. “You know, we’re not home until the third week of the season and that’s okay, but we’re all anxiously waiting to get to that moment, and it will be a very special moment not only for the football program but for the city of Lake Charles.”

“Every time you see an opportunity like someone like McNeese or one of the major buildings in the community to recover and get back to its pre-hurricane status, that’s always a good thing, and McNeese is doing its part.”

Fans like Michael are turning up early this season for a scrimmage to celebrate the lights coming back on for the first time since the storms.

“The excitement of fans with night games again, with under the lights, we’re getting back to our old tradition at 7:00 at night. Our fans have been ecstatic about it, and I think everyone’s just been really excited about it,” said McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel.

The Cowboys will officially kick off their season Sept. 3 at Montana State.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.