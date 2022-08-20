50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area

The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said.
The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said.(Associated Press Graphic)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said.

The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.

Water testing has been completed and the Louisiana Department of Health’s safe drinking water program standards have been met, the City of Lake Charles said.

