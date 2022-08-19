50/50 Thursdays
West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes from Big Lake area

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - More than 80 mosquito samples statewide tested positive for West Nile virus this week, including one from Cameron Parish, parish officials say.

The positive sample was collected from the Big Lake area. The area was sprayed with insecticide by a plane since the sample was collected, and will be sprayed by a truck Friday night, officials say.

The parish plans to treat the area again soon, weather permitting. Officials ask Cameron Parish residents to protect themselves by wearing protective clothing, using repellent and removing standing water from around their homes.

West Nile Virus is usually asymptomatic, but in some cases it leads to serious infections that can be deadly.

For more information about West Nile Virus and mosquito control, visit the CDC website.

