We Continue a Wet & Stormy Pattern

We had widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The Lake Charles Regional Airport had about a half an inch of rain. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this afternoon. A 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today. We hit 90° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 101 degrees mid-afternoon. 88° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102. Deridder hit 92 yesterday. 90 for Oakdale, 89 Jennings, 91 Dequincy & Sulphur. Our average high for mid-August is 93. HD Radar shows active weather in the northern Gulf. Today looks to have a mix of sun and clouds again with some passing clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up late this afternoon and more widespread Saturday.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues to look quiet the next 5 days. There is a disturbance in central Mexico near Belize/ Nicaragua. It could impact far south Texas over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance. No activity (substantial) is expected in the eastern Pacific over the next five days. The drought monitor has our part of the state “abnormally dry”.

A partly sunny day is ahead for your Friday. Winds west 5 to around 10 mph. Only mid-80s by noon. We expect quite a bit of cloud cover during the day with showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. A high today of 88. 75 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening, at least for the early portion.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90 to near 95° this afternoon.

Saturday: A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a high of 90.

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly sunny and a high at 90.

Monday: Partly sunny and a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

TODAY IN WEATHER HISTORY

1969 - ‘Never say die’ Camille let loose a cloudburst in Virginia resulting in flash floods and landslides which killed 151 persons and cause 140 million dollars damage. Massies Hill VA received 27 inches of rain. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Thunderstorms moving out of southeastern Nebraska spread severe weather into eastern Kansas and western Missouri during the day. Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced hail three inches in diameter at Albion, and high winds which downed a large tent at Waterloo injuring a dozen persons. Thunderstorms in Kansas produced baseball size hail northwest of Topeka, and wind gusts to 80 mph at Fulton. Ten persons were injured in a thunderstorm at Princeton KS, and damage to crops in southern Franklin County KS was estimated at 3.5 million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - Raleigh, NC, reported a record hot temperature reading of 103 degrees. Afternoon thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced wind gusts to 75 mph in southern Pittsburgh County. Thunderstorms in Indiana produced 4.50 inches of rain at Morgantown. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Early morning thunderstorms deluged southeastern Delaware with six to ten inches of rain in four to six hours, with local reports of 13 to 20 inches of rain. Twenty-six major roads were closed or damaged, and fourteen bridges were washed out. Flooding caused nearly four million dollars damage to local businesse

