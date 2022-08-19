50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

United Way of SWLA says Entergy bill payment assistance now closed

Entergy
Entergy(PRNewswire)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana says its Entergy bill payment assistance program is closed after reaching its funding capacity.

United Way says it “received a large number of applications from Entergy customers over a short period of time.”

For those who applied, Entergy says it is working to review applications within 15 business days.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Deputies say the baby was left in a hot car for around five hours.
DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

Latest News

Precautionary boil advisory lifted in Moss Bluff
How to make muscadine wine
LSU AgCenter: How to make muscadine wine
Merryville opens new Community Park
Merryville opens new Community Park
POLICE LIGHTS
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub