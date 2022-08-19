United Way of SWLA says Entergy bill payment assistance now closed
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana says its Entergy bill payment assistance program is closed after reaching its funding capacity.
United Way says it “received a large number of applications from Entergy customers over a short period of time.”
For those who applied, Entergy says it is working to review applications within 15 business days.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.